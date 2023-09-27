Advertisement

# Podcast
The Explainer: Lough Neagh has been hit by an algal bloom disaster - what’s happening?
The algae has left wildlife dead and led to questions over the safety of drinking water at Lough Neagh. Shauna Corr, environment correspondent and columnist with news outlets including The Irish Mirror and Belfast Live joins us to look at the history of the lake, the real-life impacts of the algal bloom, and what the local response has been.
1 hour ago

THE LARGEST FRESHWATER lake on the island of Ireland has been hit by an environmental disaster.

An algal bloom has left wildlife dead and led to questions over the safety of drinking water at Lough Neagh.

The cause has been attributed to a number of factors, including a warming climate, sewage, and high levels of agricultural run-off.

The solution is less clear: with a Stormont in stalemate and environmental oversight north of the border not as sharp as it is south, it’s hard to see the end of the problem.

Joining us on this week’s episode of The Explainer to examine the impact of the algal bloom and what happens next is Shauna Corr, environment correspondent and columnist with Reach PLC, working with news outlets in Ireland, north and south, including The Irish Mirror and Belfast Live.

She looks at the history of the lake, the real-life impacts of the algal bloom, and what the local response has been.

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.

Author
Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie
@NickyRyan_
