Michelle O'Neill calls for public ownership of Lough Neagh amid outcry over toxic algal blooms

THE STATE OF Ireland’s largest lake has become the focus of renewed criticism and concern after years of exploitation, pollution and a lack of proper management. The situation needs “urgent action”, according to Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O’Neill.

Lough Neagh, which provides Northern Ireland with 40% of its drinking water, has been the site of toxic blue-green algal blooms that flared up again amid high temperatures last week.

Yesterday evening O’Neill took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice her concerns and call for the lake to be brought under public ownership.

“An urgent action plan needs to be developed immediately to tackle the serious issue of toxic algae in Lough Neagh and the surrounding area and its impact on water quality and the local environment, which is causing serious public concern,” O’Neil wrote.

O’Neill said she had spoken with the relevant agencies and would continue to meet with them this week “to demand that urgent action is taken to tackle the current crisis in Lough Neagh in a coordinated and effective manner.”

“As the largest lake on the island and an area of astonishing natural beauty, it’s a huge asset for the local community who live on its shores and has so much untapped potential,” she said.

— Michelle O'Neill (@moneillsf) September 13, 2023

“Sinn Féin has long advocated that Lough Neagh should be brought under public ownership so that a clear management structure and long-term plan can be developed to ensure the lough is safe, sustainable, and flourishes for future generations.”

These algal blooms have become more common as a result of rising water temperatures cause by climate change. The toxic algae have already killed swans, dogs and other wildlife in the area, according to a Belfast Telegraph report.

The other factors affecting the health of Lough Neagh include agricultural runoff and dredging the lake bed for sand.

Lough Neagh, Ireland's largest lake, has been turned into one big sewer of primarily agricultural (and some human) run-off.



— Eoghan Daltun (@IrishRainforest) August 21, 2023

Despite the presence of the toxic algae, Northern Ireland Water has said that it does not pose a risk to the drinking water drawn from the lake.

“Increased levels of algae can cause an unusual taste and smell to water from your tap but does not pose a risk to health. The taste and smell can be earthy and/or musty,” the utility company said.

“Therefore, while the water from your tap can be used in the normal way, we fully appreciate it is not to the standard that would be expected.”

Your water is safe to drink



— Northern Ireland Water (@niwnews) September 14, 2023

The situation surrounding Lough Neagh has drawn plenty of public attention and criticism from members of the public and environmental groups.

Armagh’s archbishop and primate of all Ireland Eamon Martin has weighed into the debate, posting a video online in which he said, “we really do need to protect precious places like this.”

— Eamon Martin (@ArchbishopEamon) September 12, 2023

Martin pointed out that the lake not only provides beautiful scenery, but is also the source of income for many who live locally.

The threats to the lake are likely to persist at least in the short term however, as a political deadlock means Northern Ireland still lacks a functioning executive branch of government.