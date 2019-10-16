Two men arrested over fatal stabbing in Loughlinstown released without charge

TWO MEN ARRESTED in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Dublin yesterday have been released without charge.

Files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Shortly after midnight yesterday, gardaí were called to the scene of an incident in Loughlinstown in Co Dublin.

A 31-year-old man was discovered with stab wounds. Members of the Armed Support Unit, local garda units and emergency services attended at the scene but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested and questioned at Shankill Garda Station before being released.

The body of the deceased man was removed to Dublin City Morgue where a post-mortem examination was carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who was in the vicinity of Loughlinstown Drive between 11.30pm and 12.15am on Monday night/Tuesday morning. Gardaí are also appealing to motorists with dashcam footage to make it available to the investigating team.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Shankill Garda Station on 01 666 5900 or the Garda Confidential Line no 1800 666 111.