Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 1 March, 2020
Man arrested over collision that killed three people in Louth yesterday

The crash happened early on Saturday morning on the N1 Dublin-Belfast road.

By Elaine Keogh Sunday 1 Mar 2020, 2:54 PM
16 minutes ago 3,008 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5028447
The N1 near Carrickcarnon.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested by Gardai investigating the two-car collision that claimed three lives in Louth early yesterday morning.

The crash happened at about 2.15am on the N1 Dublin-Belfast road near the border at Carrickcarnon. Two vehicles were involved in the incident. 

Gardaí confirmed that the occupants of one of the cars – a man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s – were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 20s in the second car was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where his injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

Another man in the car – also in his 20s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood that the man is being detained under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death.

The detained man has an address in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile the post mortems on the deceased will take place tomorrow.

With reporting from Dominic McGrath

Elaine Keogh

