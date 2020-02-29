This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 29 February, 2020
Three people killed in serious road crash in Co. Louth

The crash happened near the border at Carrickcarnon.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 29 Feb 2020, 9:14 AM
The N1 near Carrickcarnon.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been killed following a serious road crash that happened in Co. Louth early this morning. 

The crash happened at about 2.15am on the N1 Dublin-Belfast road near the border at Carrickcarnon. At least two vehicles were involved in the incident. 

Garda crash investigators are en route to the scene and the road is currently closed, with local diversions in place.

The deaths bring to five the number of people who have died on the roads since yesterday evening after two people were killed in collision between car and jeep in Co Cavan at 7pm last night. 

