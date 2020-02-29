Three people killed in serious road crash in Co. Louth

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been killed following a serious road crash that happened in Co. Louth early this morning.

The crash happened at about 2.15am on the N1 Dublin-Belfast road near the border at Carrickcarnon. At least two vehicles were involved in the incident.

Garda crash investigators are en route to the scene and the road is currently closed, with local diversions in place.

The deaths bring to five the number of people who have died on the roads since yesterday evening after two people were killed in collision between car and jeep in Co Cavan at 7pm last night.