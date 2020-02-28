This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 28 February, 2020
Two people killed in collision between car and jeep in Co Cavan

The incident happened at around 7pm on the N55.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 28 Feb 2020, 9:17 PM
N55, Co Cavan
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been killed in a collision in Co Cavan.

The incident happened at around 7pm attended the scene of a collision involving a car and a jeep on the N55, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

The driver, a man in his late 60s, and the passenger, a female also in her 60s were fatally injured following the collision.

Their car is believed to have collided with a jeep.

Both occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The male driver of the jeep was taken to Cavan General Hospital as a precaution.

The scene at the crash site is preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The road is expected to remain closed to traffic overnight and diversions are in place.

