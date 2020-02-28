Two people killed in collision between car and jeep in Co Cavan

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been killed in a collision in Co Cavan.

The incident happened at around 7pm attended the scene of a collision involving a car and a jeep on the N55, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

The driver, a man in his late 60s, and the passenger, a female also in her 60s were fatally injured following the collision.

Their car is believed to have collided with a jeep.

Both occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The male driver of the jeep was taken to Cavan General Hospital as a precaution.

The scene at the crash site is preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The road is expected to remain closed to traffic overnight and diversions are in place.