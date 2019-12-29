This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 29 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Luas Green Line services resume after power failure

Fine Gael Senator Neale Richmond has called on Transdev to explain the delays over the Christmas period.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 29 Dec 2019, 1:56 PM
36 minutes ago 1,174 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4949389
Image: Shutterstock/Brendan Howard
Image: Shutterstock/Brendan Howard

LUAS GREEN LINE services have resumed normal operation after stoppages over the weekend. 

Due to a power failure at Stillorgan on Saturday morning there were no trams running between Balally and Brides Glen yesterday. 

Luas operator Transdev advised people to keep an eye on the Luas site to see when the service would return. It confirmed this morning that both Green Line and Red Line services were operating as normal. 

Following the disruption, Fine Gael Senator Neale Richmond has called on Transdev to “explain the spate of stoppages and delays” over the Christmas period. 

Said Richmond: “Over just two days of the busy Christmas period when services are already reduced to Saturday schedules, it is highly disappointing to see the service repeatedly interrupted on both the Red and Green lines,” said Richmond. 

“Yesterday’s power outage on the green line impacted majorly on many locals taking advantage of the post Christmas sales for shopping in town and Dundrum, to attend the races in Leopardstown as well as so much more on a busy day for many commuters, workers and tourists,” he said. 

“The series of delays and stoppages that have bedevilled the service need to be explained by LUAS operator Transdev as a matter of urgency.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie