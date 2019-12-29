Luas Green Line services resume after power failure

LUAS GREEN LINE services have resumed normal operation after stoppages over the weekend.

Due to a power failure at Stillorgan on Saturday morning there were no trams running between Balally and Brides Glen yesterday.

Luas operator Transdev advised people to keep an eye on the Luas site to see when the service would return. It confirmed this morning that both Green Line and Red Line services were operating as normal.

Following the disruption, Fine Gael Senator Neale Richmond has called on Transdev to “explain the spate of stoppages and delays” over the Christmas period.

Said Richmond: “Over just two days of the busy Christmas period when services are already reduced to Saturday schedules, it is highly disappointing to see the service repeatedly interrupted on both the Red and Green lines,” said Richmond.

“Yesterday’s power outage on the green line impacted majorly on many locals taking advantage of the post Christmas sales for shopping in town and Dundrum, to attend the races in Leopardstown as well as so much more on a busy day for many commuters, workers and tourists,” he said.

“The series of delays and stoppages that have bedevilled the service need to be explained by LUAS operator Transdev as a matter of urgency.”