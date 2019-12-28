No Luas services between Balally and Brides Glen due to power failure

THERE ARE NO Luas trams running between Balally and Brides Glen due to a power failure at Stillorgan.

A limited service is operating between Broombridge and Balally.

Transdev advised people to keep an eye on the Luas site to see when the service would return. There’s no time estimation for when it will resume at the moment.

Luas tickets will be accepted on Dublin Bus services. Luas will also have an alternative bus serving affected stops between Brides Glen and Sandyford.

“Luas would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to you,” Transdev said.