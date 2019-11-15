Three men re-arrested over gangland style shooting in Dublin

A burnt-out vehicle near the scene of the shooting in Lucan.

THREE MEN HAVE been re-arrested in connection with a gangland-style shooting in Dublin in September.

The three men, two in their 20s and one in his 30s, were detained over a shooting at Griffeen Glen Park in Lucan on 4 September, when a man in his 40s was shot a number of times while in his car.

The victim survived the incident, and was rushed to hospital. The suspects fled the scene in one vehicle, which was found burnt out at nearby Elm Way, before transferring to a second vehicle, which was also found set alight elsewhere.

The three men who were re-arrested are currently being detained at separate garda stations in Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí say their investigations into the shooting are ongoing.