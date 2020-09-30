Three men charged over shooting in Lucan last September

One of the burnt-out vehicles near the scene in September 2019.

One of the burnt-out vehicles near the scene in September 2019.

THREE MEN WERE arrested yesterday evening in connection with the shooting of a man in Lucan, county Dublin, on 4 September 2019.

The operation was carried out by local gardaí and the Emergency Response Unit.

One of the men was taken to Lucan Garda Station and the other two men were taken to Ronanstown Garda Station.

The three men have been charged and are due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am today.

The victim, aged in his 40s, was shot a number of times while in his car. He was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown for treatment.

Two burnt-out vehicles were found in the area after the shooting.

