Man shot a number of times in car in Lucan

A MAN IN his 40s has been shot in Lucan in Dublin this afternoon.

Gardaí in Lucan are currently at the scene of the shooting, which took place at about 1.50pm at Griffeen Glen Park.

The man was shot a number of times while in his car. He was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown in a serious condition.

It’s understood that two burnt-out cars were found in the area.

The road in question is currently closed and the scene is being preserved. Investigations are ongoing.

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee