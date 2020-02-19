Two people arrested over fatal shooting of Wayne Whelan released without charge

The scene where the burning car was found in Lucan.

TWO PEOPLE WHO were arrested over the fatal shooting of a man in Lucan in Dublin last November have been released without charge.

A man in his 30s, who was arrested on Monday, was released without charge by gardaí.

A woman, who was arrested yesterday in relation to the shooting, has also been released without charge.

Files are now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Wayne Whelan’s body was found in a burning car in the Mount Andrew Rise area on 18 November.

He was in the passenger seat of the vehicle and had sustained a number of gunshot wounds.

Yesterday a second man, aged in his 40s, was questioned before being released without charge.

In December two men were charged in relation to the shooting. A woman who was arrested at the time was released without charge and a file was prepared for the DPP.

Whelan had previously been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Mark ‘Guinea Pig’ Desmond, and had survived an earlier attempt on his life in September.

He was also suspected of being involved in the murder of David Lynch last year.

Gardaí had informed Whelan there was a significant and real threat to his life.

