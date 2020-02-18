This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Woman arrested over fatal shooting where man's body was found in burning car in Lucan

Two men were arrested yesterday, one of whom remains in custody.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 18 Feb 2020, 10:46 AM
The scene where the burning car was found in Lucan in November.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A WOMAN IN her 30s has been arrested by gardaí who are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Lucan in Co Dublin last November.

The woman was arrested this morning and is currently being detained at Ronanstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Wayne Whelan’s body was found in a burning car in the Mount Andrew Rise area on 18 November.

He was in the passenger seat of the vehicle and had sustained a number of gunshot wounds.

Two men were yesterday arrested in connection with the shooting.

One of the men, who is aged in his 30s, is still being detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Lucan Garda Station.

The second man, aged in his 40s, was questioned before being released without charge. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In December two men were charged in relation to the shooting. A woman who was arrested at the time was released without charge and a file was prepared for the DPP.

Whelan had previously been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Mark ‘Guinea Pig’ Desmond, and had survived an earlier attempt on his life in September.

He was also suspected of being involved in the murder of David Lynch last year.

Gardaí had informed Whelan there was a significant and real threat to his life.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

