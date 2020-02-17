Two men arrested over fatal shooting where man's body was found in burning car in Lucan

The scene where the burnt-out car wa found in Lucan in November.

The scene where the burnt-out car wa found in Lucan in November.

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Lucan in Co Dublin last November.

Wayne Whelan’s body was found in a burning car in the Mount Andrew Rise area on 18 November.

He was in the passenger seat of the vehicle and had sustained a number of gunshot wounds.

The two men were arrested by gardaí this morning. One of the men, who is aged in his 30s, is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Lucan Garda Station.

The second man, aged in his 40s, is being detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at Ronanstown Garda Station.

Gardaí said no further information is available at this time.

In December two men were charged in relation to the shooting. A woman who was arrested was released without charge and a file was prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Whelan had previously been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Mark ‘Guinea Pig’ Desmond, and had survived an earlier attempt on his life in September. He was also suspected of being involved in the murder of David Lynch last year.

Gardaí had informed Whelan there was a significant and real threat to his life.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.