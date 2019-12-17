Two charged in relation to shooting of man found in burning car last month

The scene of the crime in Mount Andrew Court.

TWO MEN HAVE been charged in relation to the fatal shooting of a man in Dublin last month.

The men were arrested last Thursday, along with one woman who was released without charge on 13 December.

Wayne Whelan’s body was discovered in a burning car at Mount Andrew Court, Lucan, Co Dublin on 18 November.

He was in the passenger seat of the vehicle and had sustained a number of gunshot wounds.

The gangland hitman, who had been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Mark ‘Guinea Pig’ Desmond, had himself survived an attempt on his life in September of this year.

The men charged will appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

