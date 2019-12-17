This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 17 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two charged in relation to shooting of man found in burning car last month

Wayne Whelan’s body was found in a burning car last month in Lucan.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 7:02 AM
14 minutes ago 686 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4936597
The scene of the crime in Mount Andrew Court.
Image: RollingNews.ie
The scene of the crime in Mount Andrew Court.
The scene of the crime in Mount Andrew Court.
Image: RollingNews.ie

TWO MEN HAVE been charged in relation to the fatal shooting of a man in Dublin last month. 

The men were arrested last Thursday, along with one woman who was released without charge on 13 December. 

Wayne Whelan’s body was discovered in a burning car at Mount Andrew Court, Lucan, Co Dublin on 18 November. 

He was in the passenger seat of the vehicle and had sustained a number of gunshot wounds. 

The gangland hitman, who had been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Mark ‘Guinea Pig’ Desmond, had himself survived an attempt on his life in September of this year.   

The men charged will appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning. 

Comments have been closed as investigations are ongoing

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie