Gardaí identify victim of Lucan murder as suspected Kinahan hitman Wayne Whelan

GARDAÍ ARE FOLLOWING a “definite line of inquiry” after DNA tests confirmed that the victim of Monday’s gangland murder in west Dublin was suspected hitman Wayne Whelan.

Whelan’s body was discovered in a burnt out car at Mount Andrew Court, Lucan, on Monday evening. He was in the passenger seat of the vehicle and had sustained a number of gunshot wounds.

Gardaí had initially feared that it was Whelan in the passenger seat after he had been reported missing in the initial aftermath of the shooting. DNA testing has since confirmed this.

The gangland hitman, who had been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Mark ‘Guinea Pig’ Desmond, had himself survived an attempt on his life in September of this year. Photographs shared on social media at the time showed him laughing in his hospital bed just hours after he had been shot a number of times at close range in Lucan.

He was also suspected of being involved in the murder of David Lynch earlier this year.

Gardaí had informed Whelan that there was a significant and real threat to his life.

Officers confirmed yesterday that they are investigating a “definite line of inquiry” in relation to Whelan’s murder. Officers attached to national units believe that Whelan was killed after being lured to the quiet estate in Lucan.

The firearm used in the murder has not yet been recovered.

Gardaí are now trying to piece together how Whelan’s killers escaped from the murder scene. The burned out car was a navy Toyota Corolla, registration number 05CW2225. It’s understood this car was sold on Wednesday 13 November 2019.

The victim is believed to be involved in a number of feuds in Dublin. Officers are now investigating whether one of these feuds led to his death.

Another motive being probed is that his death was revenge for Lynch’s murder earlier this year.

Sources told TheJournal.ie that the precise motive for this murder will become apparent in the coming days when they receive more intelligence.

At a briefing held at Lucan Garda Station yesterday, Superintendent Paul Dolan said: ”I am appealing for any person who has seen this car or knows of its whereabouts since the 13 November to contact investigating gardaí.

“I am also appealing to any person in Mount Andrew Estate, who saw this car or to any person who witnessed or has dashcam footage in relation to the incident on Monday night 18th November 2019. To help assist people in their recollection, the Ireland v Denmark match was taking place at the time.”