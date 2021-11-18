#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 18 November 2021
Advertisement

A partial lunar eclipse will be visible from Ireland tomorrow morning

The partial lunar eclipse is due to begin around 07.18am.

By Tom Douglas Thursday 18 Nov 2021, 5:26 PM
48 minutes ago 2,970 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5605505
A detailed view of the Solar Eclipse in Pheonix Park at approximately 9.00am on August 1, 2008.
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie
A detailed view of the Solar Eclipse in Pheonix Park at approximately 9.00am on August 1, 2008.
A detailed view of the Solar Eclipse in Pheonix Park at approximately 9.00am on August 1, 2008.
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

A PARTIAL ECLIPSE of the moon will be visible tomorrow morning as the sun rises and the moon sets.

About two thirds of the moon will disappear into the Earth’s shadow.

Astronomy Ireland has advised that it will happen as dawn breaks, and people should look West.

It says the first so-called “bite” will be taken out of the moon around 45 minutes before sunrise, at 07.18am

This is the first lunar eclipse to be visible in Ireland since July 2019, and the next one won’t come around until May 2022.

Unlike a solar eclipse, when we’re watching the sun get obscured by the moon, the lunar eclipse is totally safe to look at with your eyes.

90394928 A rare Total lunar eclipse with a supermoon took place in the early hours of September 28, 2015. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Total vs. Partial

A lunar eclipse happens when the Sun, Earth and the Moon are aligned with the Earth in the middle.

When they are aligned exactly, the Moon is entirely within the Earth’s shadow.

This results in total darkening of the Moon’s surface and is called a total lunar eclipse.

When the Moon is only partially within the Earth’s shadow part of its surface appears darker, hence a partial lunar eclipse.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Douglas
@tomdouglas95
tom.douglas95@outlook.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie