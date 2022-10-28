Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 28 October 2022
CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett dies aged 34

The mother of two settled a case against the HSE last year over her CervicalCheck results.

1 hour ago 17,369 Views 16 Comments
Image: RTÉ

CERVICALCHECK CAMPAIGNER Lynsey Bennett has died aged 34.

Bennett, who had two daughters aged 13 and eight, settled a case against the HSE last year over the reading of her cervical smear tests.

She had four smear tests between 2010 and 2016 but each time was told they were negative.

After her last smear test in 2016, she was told no abnormalities were found and she would be called for routine testing in three years time.

Eleven months later she went to her GP with bleeding, and in January 2017 she was diagnosed with advanced cervical cancer.

Bennett, from Ennybegs, Killoe, Co Longford, sued the HSE and two laboratories over her cervical smear slides taken under the national screening programme.

Her case was settled through mediation before it was due to start at the High Court.

Speaking outside court following the settlement last year, Bennett said: ”I stand here today extremely grateful to everyone who has supported me and the girls since my first diagnosis in 2017 – my family, friends, strangers, and of course my legal team.

“I send my love to all the women and their families who have fought and continue to fight our heartbreaking illness.

“I can now focus on my own fight to stay alive as long as I can.

“To my daughters, Zoe and Hailee, I hope I have done enough to secure you both a future free from financial worries and that even with me not here to guide you that you can both pursue your dreams and remember Mammy loves you.”

Bennett later said that she has “bigger battles to fight” after the State refused to admit liability in her case.

Appearing on The Late Late Show, Bennett encouraged women to go for their smear tests and said she didn’t have the choice of waiting around for the upcoming CervicalCheck Tribunal to receive an apology or compensation.

Singer Una Healy paid tribute to her “beautiful friend” on Instagram, writing: “I am heartbroken beyond words. I am so grateful for all the special memories we made together.”

