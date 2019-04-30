This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'We know that we will all rejoice together on the day that justice is achieved for our Lyra'

Lyra (29) was murdered early on Good Friday morning in the Creggan in Derry during a night of fierce riots.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 8:38 PM
Image: Brendan Gallagher
Image: Brendan Gallagher

THE FAMILY OF murdered journalist Lyra McKee have released a statement thanking everyone who has supported them over the past two weeks, saying the outpouring of love has been “a great comfort” to them.

Lyra (29) was murdered early on Good Friday morning in the Creggan in Derry during a night of fierce riots. She was part of a crowd of onlookers that was shot into by people taking part in the violence. 

The 29-year-old was a journalist who had recently relocated to Derry from Belfast to live with her partner. Her killing has been condemned and has sparked an outpouring of support and sympathy from all across the world.

Her funeral was held in Belfast last Wednesday, and her death has inspired the holding of fresh talks between Sinn Féin and the DUP aimed at restoring power-sharing in the North. 

“The outpouring of love, respect and admiration for our dear Lyra, has been of great comfort to us in these dark days,” Lyra’s family said in a statement. 

To know that our wee Lyra was so well-loved across the Globe and by people of all walks of life, is a true testament to her personal philosophy and her vision for the world.

The family said they were mindful that they would not be able to thank everyone individually.

“However, we want everyone who: said a prayer; shared a thought; sent a message, card or text; attended a vigil; attended or watched her service; visited her home; travelled; respected our privacy; or did any other positive act in response to Lyra’s murder to know that we appreciate every single sentiment no matter how small; these things have helped to give us some strength while we are at our weakest,” they said. 

They said that they had been “both honoured and overwhelmed” by the requests for events to be held in Lyra’s name or inspired by her. 

But the family respectfully asked that “before anyone uses her life or death for any purpose that they consider her legacy of inclusivity and understanding”.

“We know that as our nightmare continues in the weeks, months and years ahead, that we will not be alone,” the family said. 

“We know that you will all continue to support us and we know that we will all rejoice together on the day that justice is achieved for our Lyra.

Until then, know that your continued love, support and sympathy will be our spiritual manna.

