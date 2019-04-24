This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 24 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Why in God's name does it take the death of a 29-year-old woman to get to this point?' - priest challenges politicians on NI stalemate

It’s been over two years since the Northern Ireland institutions collapsed. With no functioning government,

By Christina Finn Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 7:52 PM
1 hour ago 5,698 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4605573
Standing ovation breaks out at Lyra McKee's funeral when priest challenges politicians about Northern Ireland stalemate.
Image: Sky News/Screengrab
Standing ovation breaks out at Lyra McKee's funeral when priest challenges politicians about Northern Ireland stalemate.
Standing ovation breaks out at Lyra McKee's funeral when priest challenges politicians about Northern Ireland stalemate.
Image: Sky News/Screengrab

Updated 15 minutes ago

A STANDING OVATION and a loud applause erupted at Lyra McKee’s funeral today when the priest openly challenged politicians at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast. 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley, Tánaiste Simon Coveney, DUP leader Arlene Foster and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald were all in attendance this afternoon. 

Fr Martin Magill initially commended political leaders for gathering together in Creggan on Good Friday, but then asked: “Why in God’s name does it take the death of a 29-year-old woman with her whole life in front of her to get to this point?”

Those attending the funeral today stood and applauded his words. Seeing people stand around them, politicians in the pews then also stood and applauded. 

Since the death of Lyra, who was shot in Derry last Thursday, pressure has been mounting on political parties to restore power-sharing at Stormont. 

It’s been over two years since the Northern Ireland institutions collapsed. With no functioning government, the North is effectively being run by unelected civil servants who are operating with limited resources.

Since the tragic death of Lyra, critics have called on politicians to get back around the table for talks. 

Responding to comments made by Fr Magill today, McDonald said she agreed with him, adding that the murder of Lyra “is outrageous”. 

In a clear concise way he has said what I have heard all over Ireland, people want the Executive and the Assembly up and running, people want equality and they want good government they can have confidence in. 
Political leaders should be working together.

She added that Sinn Féin wants to see the full restoration of the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement and “wants to be in government making decisions on issues which impact on the lives of local people”.

“We have told the British Prime Minister and the Taoiseach that the current situation of stalemate of no Executive or Assembly is untenable and cannot continue.

“Sinn Féin is ready to play our full part in a serious and meaningful talks process which removes obstacles to power-sharing, delivers rights, and restores the Assembly,” she said in a statement. 

Related Reads

23.04.19 Lyra's family: 'A warm and innocent heart, she was the greatest listener, someone who had time for everyone'
22.04.19 Friends of Lyra McKee put red handprints on dissident republican group's office
19.04.19 'They must be brought to justice': Leaders of NI parties issue joint statement condemning killing of Lyra McKee

McDonald called on the UK and Irish governments to meet “with urgency” through the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference, in order “to provide solutions to the outstanding rights issues, which are at the heart of sustainable power sharing”.

Arlene Foster also issued a statement this evening following talks with Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley and Tánaiste Simon Coveney. 

“For our part I want to ensure we can get down to business,” she said.

“We all need to come to the table in a spirit of wanting to restore the Assembly and dealing with the issues which matter most to people.”

Bradley has said she intends to hold discussions with Stormont’s party leaders this week in a bid to restore power-sharing.

Yesterday, Coveney met Northern Ireland political parties to discuss the current political situation.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie