Lyra McKee murder investigation: 57-year-woman arrested under Terrorism Act

CCTV footage showing McKee before she was fatally shot.

THE PSNI HAS arrested a 57-year-woman in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee.

The woman was detained by detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigations Team and has been taken to the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast.

The woman was arrested under the UK’s Terrorism Act and as a result can be held for up to 14 days.

Two men aged 18 and 19 were previously arrested in connection with the murder and were subsequently released without charge.

McKee was killed when she was shot during rioting last Thursday night.

The 29-year-old journalist died after shots were fired in the Fanad Drive area of Creggan in Derry city.

The journalist was at the scene of rioting, with reporters present saying police came under gun fire and a petrol bomb attack.

The PSNI has issued CCTV footage from the incident showing McKee in the crowd and have appealed for any mobile phone footage of the rioting to be shared with the PSNI, either in person or through an online portal.

