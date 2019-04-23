This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 23 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lyra McKee murder investigation: 57-year-woman arrested under Terrorism Act

The woman was taken to Belfast for questioning.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 23 Apr 2019, 9:05 AM
1 hour ago 7,945 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4602736
CCTV footage showing McKee before she was fatally shot.
Image: ronan
CCTV footage showing McKee before she was fatally shot.
CCTV footage showing McKee before she was fatally shot.
Image: ronan

THE PSNI HAS arrested a 57-year-woman in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee.

The woman was detained by detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigations Team and has been taken to the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast.

The woman was arrested under the UK’s Terrorism Act and as a result can be held for up to 14 days.

Two men aged 18 and 19 were previously arrested in connection with the murder and were subsequently released without charge.

McKee was killed when she was shot during rioting last Thursday night.

The 29-year-old journalist died after shots were fired in the Fanad Drive area of Creggan in Derry city.

Source: PoliceServiceNI/YouTube

The journalist was at the scene of rioting, with reporters present saying police came under gun fire and a petrol bomb attack.

The PSNI has issued CCTV footage from the incident showing McKee in the crowd and have appealed for any mobile phone footage of the rioting to be shared with the PSNI, either in person or through an online portal.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie