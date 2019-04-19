This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 19 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Journalist (29) shot dead during riots in Derry

Police said they were treating the shooting as a terrorist incident.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 19 Apr 2019, 7:26 AM
41 minutes ago 18,798 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4599701
A burning car in CregganDerry after petrol bombs were thrown at police last night
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
A burning car in CregganDerry after petrol bombs were thrown at police last night
A burning car in CregganDerry after petrol bombs were thrown at police last night
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

Updated 9 minutes ago

A MURDER INVESTIGATION has been launched after a journalist was killed in a shooting in Derry last night.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have named the 29-year-old woman as Lyra McKee, who died after shots were fired in the Fanad Drive area of Creggan in Derry. 

Creggan was at the scene of rioting last night, with reporters present saying police came under gun fire and a petrol bomb attack. 

The PSNI says that a single gunman fired shots in a residential area of the city and as a result wounded the deceased.

Officers at the scene administered first aid before transporting her in the back of a police vehicle to hospital, where she tragically died from her injuries.

Assistant Chief Constable for District Policing Mark Hamilton said the woman was killed during “orchestrated violence” in the area, and that police believe the killing was carried out by a dissident republican.

“Not only is this the murder of a young woman, it’s an attack against the people of this city,” he told reporters at a press conference.

“It has had horrendous consequences, and will affect people for many years.”

Hamilton also expressed his condolences with the family and friends of the deceased, who was a journalist based in Belfast.

“This murder demonstrates all too starkly that when terrorists bring violence and guns into the community, members of the public are placed in severe danger.

“It is abundantly clear that they do not care who they harm.”

Property searches

The shooting followed a number of searches by police in the area, starting from 9pm.

The PSNI believed that dissident republicans were storing weapons and explosives for a number of planned attacks, possibly to have taken place over Easter weekend in the city.

They say that after searches began, a crowd gathered and that around 50 petrol bombs were thrown at officers. Two vehicles were also hijacked and set on fire.

By 11pm, around 100 people had gathered in the area, including young people and members of the media.

PSNI believe that it was around this time that the gunman fired a number of shots.

Londonderry unrest Petrol bombs are thrown at police in Creggan, Derry Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

They are now appealing for any witnesses who were in the area who could assist in identifying the gunman or who has information about where he went afterwards.

They are urging those with information to contact detectives in the incident room on 101 and ask for extension 57074, or to the Crimestoppers charity on freephone 0800 555 111.

Appeal for calm

Hamilton also urged members of the public to be wary about sharing any footage of the incident with others.

“We are aware that footage from last night is circulating on social media,” he said.

“This is clearly distressing for the family of Ms McKee and the wider community.

“The shock over what happened here in this city last night is hanging heavy over the entire community today.”

Police made another appeal for calm ahead of the Easter weekend, and asked anyone with influence in the community to work to ensure there are no further acts of violence.

With reporting from Cormac Fitzgerald.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie