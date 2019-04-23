This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 23 April, 2019
Funeral details of journalist Lyra McKee announced

The 29 year-old was killed in Derry last week.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 23 Apr 2019, 2:03 PM
Lyra McKee
THE FUNERAL OF Lyra McKee will take place in her native Belfast tomorrow, the Church of Ireland has announced.

The 29 year-old was fatally shot during rioting in the Creggan area of Derry last week.

A Church of Ireland spokesman confirmed that a public service of thanksgiving for her life will take place at St Anne’s Cathedral on Donegall Street in Belfast at 1pm on Wednesday.

However, funeral arrangements at her family home and in the cemetery will be strictly private.

Lyra’s friends and loved ones have requested that those who attend wear Harry Potter, Hufflepuff or Marvel-related t-shirts to honour her.

President Michael D Higgins will be among those attending tomorrow’s service, which will be led by the Dean of St Anne’s Stephen Forde and Fr Martin Magill.

Earlier today, a dissident group calling themselves the New IRA admitted responsibility for the 29 year-old’s killing.

A 57-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with her murder under the Terrorism Act, while two men aged 18 and 19 were released without charge last night.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

