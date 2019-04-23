Funeral details of journalist Lyra McKee announced

THE FUNERAL OF Lyra McKee will take place in her native Belfast tomorrow, the Church of Ireland has announced.

The 29 year-old was fatally shot during rioting in the Creggan area of Derry last week.

A Church of Ireland spokesman confirmed that a public service of thanksgiving for her life will take place at St Anne’s Cathedral on Donegall Street in Belfast at 1pm on Wednesday.

However, funeral arrangements at her family home and in the cemetery will be strictly private.

Lyra’s friends and loved ones have requested that those who attend wear Harry Potter, Hufflepuff or Marvel-related t-shirts to honour her.

President Michael D Higgins will be among those attending tomorrow’s service, which will be led by the Dean of St Anne’s Stephen Forde and Fr Martin Magill.

Earlier today, a dissident group calling themselves the New IRA admitted responsibility for the 29 year-old’s killing.

A 57-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with her murder under the Terrorism Act, while two men aged 18 and 19 were released without charge last night.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

