Dissidents admit to killing Lyra McKee, offering 'full and sincere apologies'

THE NEW IRA has admitted responsibility for killing journalist Lyra McKee.

The 29-year-old journalist died after shots were fired in the Fanad Drive area of Creggan in the city during rioting on Thursday night.

The Irish News reports that the dissident republican group the New IRA issued a statement using a recognised code word. It reports that the group offered “full and sincere apologies to the partner, family and friends of Lyra McKee for her death”.

The New IRA told the Irish News: “We have instructed our volunteers to take the utmost care in future when engaging the enemy, and put in place measures to help ensure this.

“In the course of attacking the enemy Lyra McKee was tragically killed while standing beside enemy forces.

The IRA offer our full and sincere apologies to the partner, family and friends of Lyra McKee for her death.

Saoradh, a political group associated with the New IRA, have been criticised for not condemning the killing. Its chairman Brian Kenna said yesterday that the New IRA should apologise if they were responsible for her death, the Irish Times reports.

The PSNI has launched a murder inquiry and have hailed what it calls a “positive public response” to their appeal for information in relation to what it calls a “terrorist incident”.

Two teenagers aged 18 and 19 were arrested in relation to the death of Lyra McKee, and have been released without charge.