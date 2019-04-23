This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 23 April, 2019
Dissidents admit to killing Lyra McKee, offering 'full and sincere apologies'

Using a code word, the group issued a statement to The Irish News taking responsibility for her death.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 23 Apr 2019, 6:34 AM
47 minutes ago 13,431 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4602645

THE NEW IRA has admitted responsibility for killing journalist Lyra McKee.

The 29-year-old journalist died after shots were fired in the Fanad Drive area of Creggan in the city during rioting on Thursday night.

The Irish News reports that the dissident republican group the New IRA issued a statement using a recognised code word. It reports that the group offered “full and sincere apologies to the partner, family and friends of Lyra McKee for her death”.

The New IRA told the Irish News: “We have instructed our volunteers to take the utmost care in future when engaging the enemy, and put in place measures to help ensure this.

“In the course of attacking the enemy Lyra McKee was tragically killed while standing beside enemy forces.

The IRA offer our full and sincere apologies to the partner, family and friends of Lyra McKee for her death.

Saoradh, a political group associated with the New IRA, have been criticised for not condemning the killing. Its chairman Brian Kenna said yesterday that the New IRA should apologise if they were responsible for her death, the Irish Times reports.

Related Reads

22.04.19 Friends of Lyra McKee put red handprints on dissident republican group's office
19.04.19 Lyra McKee: A determined journalist who told the stories of marginalised people and her country’s troubled past

The PSNI has launched a murder inquiry and have hailed what it calls a “positive public response” to their appeal for information in relation to what it calls a “terrorist incident”.

Two teenagers aged 18 and 19 were arrested in relation to the death of Lyra McKee, and have been released without charge.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
