Five men arrested in Lyra McKee murder investigation released from custody

FIVE MEN HAVE been released from police custody after they were arrested in the investigation into the murder of Lyra McKee.

The PSNI released the five men, who are aged 20, 21, 21, 41, and 54, pending a report being submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.

Advertisement

Police arrested the men yesterday morning in the Cityside of Derry under the Terrorism Act.

Another man, 26, was arrested under the Terrorism Act yesterday and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.

He is still in police custody.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Journalist Lyra McKee was fatally shot in Derry in April 2019 as she stood at the rear of a police vehicle during rioting in the Creggan area.

She died aged 29.

Several people have been arrested and charged before the courts as part of the investigation into her murder.