Five men arrested by police investigating the murder of Lyra McKee

A FURTHER FIVE men have been arrested by police investigation the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

The men – one aged 20, two aged 21, one aged 41 and one aged 54 – were arrested by the PSNI in the Cityside of Derry this morning under the Terrorism Act.

They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast where they will be interviewed.

Lyra McKee was shot dead as she stood at the rear of a police vehicle during rioting in Derry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area.

A number of people have been arrested and charged before the courts as part of the investigation into the murder.