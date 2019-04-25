'People know who is responsible': £10,000 reward offered for information on Lyra McKee murder

CRIMESTOPPERS IN NORTHERN Ireland are offering £10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Lyra McKee’s murder.

The 29-year-old journalist was murdered in the Creggan area of Derry in the early hours of Good Friday. In a statement published on Monday, the New IRA admitted responsibility for her death.

McKee’s murder during rioting at the Fannad Drive area in Creggan has been condemned across the political spectrum. Her funeral yesterday drew hundreds of mourners to St. Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast.

A 57-year-old woman was arrested in connection with her killing on Tuesday and has been released without charge. Two men aged 18 and 19 were previously arrested in connection with the murder and were also released without charge.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy, who’s leading the investigation in Lyra’s McKee’s death, has said that the young journalist’s death “was a senseless murder of a gifted young woman and Lyra’s family and loved ones have been left devastated by their loss. .”

“I want to find the people who murdered Lyra and the information that can help us bring Lyra’s killer to justice lies within the local community,” he said.

“People saw the gunman. People know who is responsible. I’m asking them to come forward and help us.”

“We have received widespread public support to date and if this reward further encourages some individuals to come forward, this may help assist us in our efforts to get some justice for Lyra and her loved ones.”