Have you seen Lythia? Appeal for information on 16-year-old girl missing since last Wednesday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl missing from Co Laois.

Lythia Tebay has been missing from the Kileen area since Wednesday, 11 November.

She is described as being 5’7″ in height, of slim build, with blonde hair.

When last seen, she was wearing dark jeans, a pink jacket and black runners.

Lythia is known to frequent the Waterford City area.

Anyone with information that can assist in located Lythia is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.