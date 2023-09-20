'Law-abiding' man in court charged with unlawful possession of M16 assault rifle

A “LAW-ABIDING PAYE worker” and father of three school-going children has appeared in court charged with the unlawful possession of an M16 assault rifle used in war zones.

At Ennis District Court today, Evan Little (32) of Inis Eagla, Shannon, Co Clare appeared in connection with two firearms charges arising from his arrest last Friday.

Little is charged with having in his unlawful possession an M16 assault rifle and 179 rounds of ammunition in a forested area at Clonmoney West, Shannon last Friday, 15 September.

Detective Garda Ger Cunningham told the court that Little was arrested arising from a joint operation between the Emergency Response Unit and the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit.

Little was first brought before a special sitting of Ennis District Court at 8.30pm on Sunday night and was remanded in custody.

At Ennis District Court today, solicitor for Little, Daragh Hassett applied for bail for his client stating that his client’s time in custody since Sunday is the first time Little has ever spent time in prison.

Det Cunningham said that Gardaí were objecting to bail due to the seriousness of the charges and the significant calibre weapon involved which he said is commonly used by military personnel.

Cunningham said that Gardaí anticipate more charges in the case adding that they have concerns that Little may abscond if granted bail.

Hassett told Judge Alec Gabbett that “all the indicators are that Mr Little is someone who is law-abiding and plays by the rules”.

Hassett said that Little -appearing in court via video link from prison – is a qualified tree surgeon and has been a law-abiding PAYE worker and has three school going children.

Making the bail application, Hassett asked Judge Gabbett not to be blind-sided by the type of weapon involved and that “there is more to the case than that”.

Judge Gabbett commented: “This is a machine gun. This is the type of automatic rifle used in war zones.”

Hassett said that Little is willing to abide by any strict bail conditions that would effectively put him under house arrest and that he would also surrender his passport along with providing cash surety to court.

Judge Gabbett refused bail and remanded Little in custody to re-appear before Ennis District Court next Wednesday.