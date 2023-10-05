M50 northbound lanes re-open having been closed due to a five vehicle collision

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 23 minutes ago
THE M50 NORTHBOUND has re-opened after being closed due to a multi-vehicle collision.
Dublin Fire Brigade said it was dealing “with a five vehicle road traffic collision” at J13 Dundrum northbound that had caused the closure of Junctions 13 to 15 on the M50 northbound lanes.
It warned of “severe delays on approach”.
However, the road has since re-opened after the collision was cleared.
In the past few minutes, Transport Infrastructure Ireland said that “heavy congestion on M50 after J13 Northbound is clearing as speak”.
Gardaí and emergency services were in attendance at the scene.
