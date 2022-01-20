Man (80s) dies in crash on M6 motorway near Galway

A MAN IN his 80s has died after he was involved in a car crash on the M6 near Galway.

The crash, which involved three vehicles,happened on the M6 westbound between Junction 18 and Junction 19 at aro2pm this afternoon.

The man in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 70s and woman in her 20s were taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for their injuries which are understood to be non-life threatening.

A garda spokesman said: “The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be undertaken by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Garda station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”