Man found dead with 'significant injuries' in Macroom may have been there for several days

THE MAN FOUND dead in Macroom in suspicious circumstances may have laid undiscovered for a number of days.

It is understood initial enquiries have led gardaí to believe that Michael Foley, 61, was last seen on Saturday last however they are continuing to determine if he was seen after that date.

His body was discovered yesterday afternoon at a house in Annville in Barrett’s Place in the west Cork town shortly after 1pm this afternoon.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster is due to carry out a post mortem on the remains.

Sources said it is believed he met a violent death with significant injuries on his body. They are waiting until after a post mortem to declare the incident a murder.

Search teams and forensic experts were working in the area this morning as they sought clues to the discovery.

Annville is a Cork County Council sheltered housing development in the centre of Macroom with seven units.

Michael Foley was originally from the Clonakilty area but had been living in Macroom for a number of years. He is a separated father of four.

The victim’s brother Timmy was murdered in 2018. He was stabbed to death by his wife Rita O’Driscoll who has been jailed for that incident.

Door to door enquiries are underway and gardaí have begun gathering CCTV footage from the area.

The housing development where the discovery was made is close to local businesses, a large public car park and the main street where it is anticipated there will be extensive surveillance camera coverage.

Gardaí have also appealed for witnesses to make contact with them.