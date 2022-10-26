Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 26 October 2022
Advertisement

The Explainer: Who is Mahsa Amini, and why has her death led to protests in Iran?

Dr Paola Rivette joins us on this week’s episode to examine the protests that have gripped Iran – what’s driving people out on the streets, and who are the mortality police?

46 minutes ago 270 Views 0 Comments

IRAN HAS BEEN gripped by protests following the death of a young woman after she was arrested by the country’s mortality police last month.

Mahsa Amini (22) was detained for wearing a hijab headscarf in an “improper” way on 13 September. Many Iranian women are now taking off their headscarves as part of demonstrations against the country in an act of defiance against the country’s strict laws on how people can dress.

Amini’s death sent shockwaves through Iranian society, led to a brutal crackdown by the country’s security forces, and captured attention worldwide.

We’re joined on this week’s episode of The Explainer by Dr Paola Rivette, an associate professor in politics and international relations at DCU whose research interests focus on the government of societies and polities in the Middle East and on social and political mobilisations, to examine what exactly has happened over the past six weeks.

What exactly is driving so many people out in protest, who are the mortality police, and is there anything different about these demonstrations compared to what we’ve seen before in Iran?

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan. Additional reporting by AFP.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie