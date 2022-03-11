Here are the main points to know on the sixteenth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential district in Mariupol, Ukraine.

A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential district in Mariupol, Ukraine.

THREE CITIES IN UKRAINE were attacked overnight for the first time as Russian forces edge closer to the capital of Kyiv.

Ukrainian authorities have said civilian targets continue to come under Russian shelling, as people continue to attempt to flee the bombardment. Russian forces are currently encircling at least four major cities in the country.

Advertisement

Here are the main points you need to know today:

The Journal‘s reporter Niall O’Connor will be bringing us coverage from the Polish border throughout the day.

will be bringing us coverage from the Polish border throughout the day. Emergency services in the city of Dnipro said a kindergarten, apartment building and shoe factory were targeted overnight, with one person reported dead.

said a kindergarten, apartment building and shoe factory were targeted overnight, with one person reported dead. The UN has said two other Ukrainian maternity hospitals have been attacked and destroyed, including one in Zhytomyr, west of Kyiv, in addition to the Mariupol attack.

have been attacked and destroyed, including one in Zhytomyr, west of Kyiv, in addition to the Mariupol attack. The mayor of the capital Kyiv has said the city has been “ transformed into a fortress “.

“. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Moscow launched a tank attack on a humanitarian corridor where he had dispatched a convoy to try to get food, water and medicine into Mariupol, which has been relentless targeted.

where he had dispatched a convoy to try to get food, water and medicine into Mariupol, which has been relentless targeted. Yesterday’s talks between Moscow and Kyiv’s foreign ministers ended without any progress.

ended without any progress. Irish student Racheal Diyaolu arrived home last night after being trapped in the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine when the country was invaded.

arrived home last night after being trapped in the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine when the country was invaded. The UN’s refugee agency estimates more than 2.5 million refugees have left Ukraine since the invasion.

have left Ukraine since the invasion. The UN Security Council will meet today after Russia said biological weapons were being developed in Ukraine, claims both Washington and Kyiv deny. US and UK governments have said the allegations are a sign Moscow could soon use the weapons itself.