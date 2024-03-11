Male in late teens arrested after €330,000 worth of cannabis seized at Dublin Airport

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a male in his late teens after €330,000 worth of cannabis was seized at Dublin Airport yesterday.

Revenue officers discovered and seized approximately 16.5kg of herbal cannabis while searching the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight, according to a garda statement.

Gardaí arrested a male aged in his late teens and detained him at a garda station in Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been charged and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.