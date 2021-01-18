Man charged after refusing to comply with Garda direction in relation to travel restrictions

A MAN HAS been charged after refusing to comply with Garda direction in relation to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Gardaí in Naas, who were responding to a complaint, today arrested a man in the vicinity of Punchestown Racecourse.

This man had been one of two people who were deemed to have breached the 5km travel restriction imposed as part of the measures to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

While the other person complied with the direction, this man was arrested for refusing to comply.

Following receipt of a direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions, the arrested male has been charged.

He is due to appear before Naas District Court tomorrow morning.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.