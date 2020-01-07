This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 7 January, 2020
'Heartbreaking': Eight dogs rescued from 'appalling' living conditions in Cork

The dogs had to be sedated before they could be treated or groomed.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 2:01 PM
27 minutes ago 2,430 Views 7 Comments
Image: ISPCA
Image: ISPCA

EIGHT DOGS HAVE been rescued from “appalling” living conditions in Mallow, Co Cork by the ISPCA. 

Five Bichon Frise and three Shih Tzus were in “awful physical condition and suffering from badly matted coats” when they were rescued recently by the animal charity from a dilapidated pen. 

To prevent further suffering, the dogs had to be sedated before they were treated or groomed. 

The ISPCA reports that Dee, Nicky, Rory, Ruby, Sophie, Penelope and Shelly are all doing well and have been treated for dental issues, skin conditions and parasites. 

“It was really heartbreaking to see such lovely dogs living in such appalling conditions and the suffering they would have endured was just unimaginable.  They now have the promise of a secure loving home ahead of them,” ISPCA senior inspector Lisa O’Donovan said. 

O’Donovan appealed for the public to be vigilant about the care of animals in their areas and to “make a call if you suspect an animal could be suffering”.

The dogs have been vaccinated, microchipped and will be neutered prior to being responsibly rehomed. 

Anyone with an interest in rehoming one of the rescued dogs should visit the ISPCA website.

