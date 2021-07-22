Six of seven holidaymakers waiting on Digital Covid Certs in Maltese quarantine receive them

SIX OF THE seven people who flew from Dublin to Malta and were forced into mandatory quarantine after their HSE vaccine cards were not accepted have been issued with Digital Covid Certificates (DCC).

Malta’s Department of Health confirmed yesterday that seven people who presented “non-compliant” certificates upon landing and were required to quarantine until they received a DCC.

Malta is part of the EU’s DCC system but those travelling there must be fully vaccinated in order to enter the country without having to quarantine.

The Journal reported on Tuesday that a number of people on the Malta-bound Ryanair flight presented HSE vaccination certs on arrival but they were not deemed acceptable proof of vaccination status.

The Irish government had assured holidaymakers ahead of Monday’s return of non-essential travel that a DCC was not required if other documentation was available, but this was not the case with Malta.

The Irish Travel Agents Association said yesterday that Malta is the only European country not accepting vaccination cards as proof.

Maltese authorities had said that the individuals subject to quarantine can request an end to that quarantine if they obtained a valid DCC.

Minister of State for eGovernment Ossian Smyth had said he and other departments were working to ensure that the certs were being sent to individuals affected.

The work has involved officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer and the National Immunisation Office.

It has now been established that six certs have now been sent and that and work is ongoing on the seventh case.

An individual involved in the seventh case told The Journal that the issue relates to a delay in checking the two-dose vaccination from two different doctors.

A return flight from Malta to Dublin departs this evening and the individual waiting on a DCC is said to be considering returning to Ireland if they do not receive their cert.