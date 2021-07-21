#Open journalism No news is bad news

Minister will do 'everything he can' to get Covid Certs to stranded Irish holidaymakers

Passengers on a flight from Dublin on Monday night were told their HSE vaccine cert was not sufficient proof of vaccination.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 21 Jul 2021, 8:46 AM
Image: PA
Image: PA

MINISTER OF STATE Ossian Smyth has said he is concerned to hear that Irish holidaymakers in Malta were placed in quarantine as their HSE vaccine cards were not accepted.

Smyth said he will do everything he can to ensure new certs are sent to individuals affected.

It is understood that a number of people were told by Maltese authorities that their HSE vaccination certs were not considered valid proof of their vaccination status when they arrived there this week.

EU member state Malta is part of the Digital Covid Certificate (DCC) system, but those travelling there must be fully vaccinated in order to enter the country without having to quarantine.

Most countries, including Ireland, are allowing quarantine-free entry into the country if passengers can prove they are either fully vaccinated, have recovered from Covid-19 in the past six months or can produce a recent negative test.

Malta, however, is imposing stricter rules on entry and requires that people are fully vaccinated to avoid having to quarantine in a designated hotel. Minister Smyth had reassured prospective travellers who had not received their DCC before travel on 19 July that they should not need one, so long as they could prove their vaccination status.

Yesterday The Journal reported several passengers from Ryanair flight FR7242, which landed at midnight in Malta on Monday night from Dublin, were told their HSE vaccine cert was not sufficient proof.

One passenger, who has a DCC but whose girlfriend does not, told The Journal that her HSE vaccination cert was not accepted when the couple landed in Malta. This is despite her HSE certificate being checked before she boarded the flight in Dublin. He said he believed as many as 25 people on the flight were in a similar situation.

Today a spokesperson for Minister Smyth said he has overseen the successful distribution of one million Digital Covid Certs by email and one million certs by post since early last week.

“Unfortunately there are a small proportion of cases where certs haven’t arrived yet and it is hoped that most of these will be received in the coming days,” they said.

“The Minister is concerned to hear about the experience of some Irish people in Malta and will do everything he can to ensure new certs are sent to the individuals involved. Minister Smyth, as he has done before, would also urge people to check the reopen.eu website for the entry requirements of the country they are travelling to before departing.”

ReOpen EU

After widely reported issues with Ireland’s DCC helpline on Monday, additional resources were put in place yesterday, but many people have still been reporting issues getting through. 

A second freephone number was then established to deal with “urgent queries only”. 

The DCC is a standardised EU system to streamline travel checks but the advice being given by Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs is to check what restrictions are in place in the country you are travelling to before departure using the ReOpen EU website.

The advice page for people travelling to Malta from Ireland was last updated on Monday.

It states that people can travel to the country if they are fully vaccinated and have a vaccination certificate that is recognised by Malta’s Superintendent of Public Health.

As well as the DCC, it lists recognised vaccination certs as those from Malta, the UK, UAE, Turkey or the United States. 

- With reporting by Ronán Duffy.

