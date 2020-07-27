Man (20s) charged after €161,000 worth of cocaine seized following search of house

A MAN IN his 20s has been charged after gardaí seized €161,000 worth of cocaine in Co Laois.
The seizure was made following a search of a house in the Patrick Street area of Portarlington on Saturday.
During the course of the search, over €7,000 in cash, mobile phones and other drug related paraphernalia was discovered and seized.
A man, aged in his early 20s, was arrested. He was later charged and is due to appear before Tullamore District Court this morning.
