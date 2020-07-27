This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 27 July, 2020
Man (20s) charged after €161,000 worth of cocaine seized following search of house

The seizure was made following a search of a house in the Patrick Street area of Portarlington on Saturday.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 27 Jul 2020, 7:22 AM
1 hour ago 3,347 Views No Comments
A MAN IN his 20s has been charged after gardaí seized €161,000 worth of cocaine in Co Laois. 

The seizure was made following a search of a house in the Patrick Street area of Portarlington on Saturday. 

During the course of the search, over €7,000 in cash, mobile phones and other drug related paraphernalia was discovered and seized.

A man, aged in his early 20s, was arrested. He was later charged and is due to appear before Tullamore District Court this morning. 

