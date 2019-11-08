Man (20s) arrested and charged with burglary and theft offences in Co Limerick

A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested and charged in relation to burglary and theft offences which occurred in Limerick this year.

The man was arrested on Wednesday evening and has now been charged by gardaí investigating domestic and commercial burglary incidents carried out by an organised crime group in Co Limerick.

The man is due to appear in Limerick District Court at 10.30am tomorrow morning.

Two other men were arrested last month as part of the same operation. Both men were charged in relation to burglary and theft offences in Limerick and appeared in court on 18 October.

