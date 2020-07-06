This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 6 July, 2020
Man (20s) due in court after shots fired at Gardaí in Cork

The incident occurred at Military Road in Cork at 11.40pm on Friday night.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 6 Jul 2020, 7:04 AM
19 minutes ago 806 Views No Comments
File Photo
Image: Shutterstock.com
File Photo
File Photo
Image: Shutterstock.com

A MAN IN his 20s is due in court this morning after shots were fired at Gardaí in Cork on Friday night

The man was arrested following the incident, which occurred at Military Road, Cork at 11.40pm on Friday, and has now been charged. 

A previous statement said that when Gardaí arrived at the scene, a man fired a number of shots at them. 

The man then left in a car and a chase ensued, which was led by members of the Armed Support Unit. 

The car was brought to a halt on the toll plaza on the M8 Northbound after midnight, after a stinger device was used. 

The man left the vehicle and fired more shots at gardaí. 

A garda spokesperson said that a “less than lethal device” was used on the man, before he was arrested. The spokesperson didn’t specify what this device was. 

The man is due to appear before Cork Criminal Courts of Justice this morning. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

