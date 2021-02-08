Man (28) charged under anti-computer crime legislation

A YOUNG MAN accused of hacking into a computer parking system and making a gain for himself and others has become the first person to be charged under new anti-computer crime legislation introduced in 2017.

David Young (28) of Cois na hAbhann, Cloyne, Co Cork appeared before Cork District Court where he was charged with intentionally accessing an information system without lawful authority or reasonable excuse by infringing a security measure. Young is alleged to have carried out the offence between September 4th and 5th, 2018.

Young was also charged with intentionally hindering or interrupting the functioning of an information system at the Vodafone Data Centre at Clonshaugh Business and Technology Park in Dublin. The offence involves allegedly altering data between May 22nd and September 3rd 2018.

Young was also charged with operating a computer with the intention of making a gain for himself and others and causing a loss to others in Cork city between May 20th 2018 and September 9th 2018.

He was also charged with making a demand with menaces by threatening to release information from twelve thousand customer accounts with Park Magic Mobile Solutions to make a gain for himself. The State alleges that the offence occurred on Septemebr 5th, 2019 at an unknown location in Cork.

Mr Young was also charged with five counts of dishonestly obtaining parking credit to the value of €270 between May 28th 2018 and August 17th 2018.

Cathryn Young (54) of Ashford, Healy’s Bridge, Carrigrohane, Co Cork also appeared before the court. Ms Young, who is the mother of David Young, was charged with a total of five counts of dishonestly obtaining parking credit totalling €212. The five offences were alleged to have occurred in Cork city between June 11th and August 24th, 2018.

Meanwhile, Conor Lydon (27) of Rineen, Cork Road, Carrigaline, Co Cork was also charged with five counts of dishonestly obtaining parking credit, totalling €194. The State alleges the offences occurred in Cork at dates between June 5th and August 24th, 2018.

Det Garda Paul Fitzpatrick of the Garda National Cyber Crime Unit gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to all three accused. He told Judge Olann Kelleher that none of the three made any replies to the charges when they were put to them under caution.

Sgt Pat Lyons said the DPP had directed that Mr Young should be tried on indictment at Circuit Court level. However, he said gardai had no objection to Mr Young being remanded on bail pending his trial.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Sgt Lyons said the DPP had directed that both Ms Young and Mr Lydon would be dealt with on a summary basis at district court level. He said gardai had no objection to either party obtaining bail in the case.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor for Mr and Ms Young, said that it might assist in the speeding up of the case, if he could receive a précis from gardai of the State’s case against his clients. Sgt Lyons said that gardai would furnish Mr Buttimer with same.

Judge Kelleher adjourned the case against both Mr and Ms Young until February 22nd. He also remanded Mr Lydon, who was represented by solicitor Colm O’Rourke, to that date. All three were remanded on bail until their next court appearance. The charges followed a two year probe by officers from the Garda National Cyber Crime Unit.