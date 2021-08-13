Man (30s) arrested after gardaí seize €650,000 of benzodiazepine tablets

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested after Gardaí seized €650,000 of suspected benzodiazepine tablets from a vehicle in Dundalk.
During a search yesterday evening Gardaí from the Dundalk District Drugs Unit stopped and searched a vehicle in the Bellewsbridge Road area of Dundalk, County Louth.
Gardaí discovered a number of black bin bags which contained suspected benzodiazepine tablets with an estimated value of €650,000, pending analysis.
The driver of this vehicle, a man in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and he is currently being detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
