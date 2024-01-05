Advertisement
File image of a garda road closed sign. Alamy Stock Photo
claremorris

Man in his 30s dies after two-vehicle collision in Co Mayo

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman in her 20s was also hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries.
0
2.6k
30 minutes ago

A MAN IN his 30s has died following a two-vehicle collision in Co Mayo.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal collision which occurred at around 7.45am this morning on the R331 at Belladaff, Tagheen, near Claremorris in Co Mayo.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the cars, a man in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The female driver of the other car, aged in her 20s, was taken to Mayo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The R331 (Claremorris to Ballinrobe Road) is currently closed between Claremorris and Hollymount while a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators is being conducted.

Local diversions are in place and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the R331 between Claremorris and Hollymount between 7.30am and 8am this morning are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags