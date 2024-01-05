Man in his 30s dies after two-vehicle collision in Co Mayo

A MAN IN his 30s has died following a two-vehicle collision in Co Mayo.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal collision which occurred at around 7.45am this morning on the R331 at Belladaff, Tagheen, near Claremorris in Co Mayo.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the cars, a man in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Advertisement

The female driver of the other car, aged in her 20s, was taken to Mayo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The R331 (Claremorris to Ballinrobe Road) is currently closed between Claremorris and Hollymount while a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators is being conducted.

Local diversions are in place and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the R331 between Claremorris and Hollymount between 7.30am and 8am this morning are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.