Thursday 18 March 2021
Man (40s) charged after €70,000 heroin seizure in Cork

Gardaí observed a car stopping short of a checkpoint and an occupant of the car discarding a bag a short distance away.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 18 Mar 2021, 7:27 AM
Image: RollingNews.ie
A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested and charged after Gardaí seized €70,000 worth of heroin in Rathduff, Co Cork on Tuesday evening. 

Gardaí conducting a checkpoint in Rathduff at approximately 6.45pm observed a car stopping short of the checkpoint and an occupant of the car discarding a bag a short distance away.

Mallow District Drugs Unit, Mallow Detective Branch, the Regional Dog Unit and Gardaí conducted a search of the vehicle, its two occupants and the surrounding area.

During the course of the search, suspected heroin with an estimated street value of €70,000 was located and seized.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Mallow Garda Station where they were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

One man, aged in his 30s, has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The second man, aged in his 40s, has since been charged and is due to appear before Midleton District Court this morning. 

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

