Man (40s) dies after crash involving car and truck in Sligo

The N4 road in Castlebaldwin, Co Sligo.

A MAN IN his 40s has died after a road traffic collision in Sligo this afternoon.

The crash involving a car and a truck occurred at around 12pm today on the N4 road between Castlebaldwin and Collooney, Co Sligo.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene. The driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital.

The scene at the site of the crash is being preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and the local coroner has been notified.

The road is currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymote Garda Station on 071 9189500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.