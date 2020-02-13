This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 13 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (40s) dies after crash involving car and truck in Sligo

The crash occurred this afternoon on the N4.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 4:15 PM
1 hour ago 4,789 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5006438
The N4 road in Castlebaldwin, Co Sligo.
The N4 road in Castlebaldwin, Co Sligo.
The N4 road in Castlebaldwin, Co Sligo.

A MAN IN his 40s has died after a road traffic collision in Sligo this afternoon.

The crash involving a car and a truck occurred at around 12pm today on the N4 road between Castlebaldwin and Collooney, Co Sligo. 

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene. The driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. 

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital. 

The scene at the site of the crash is being preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and the local coroner has been notified.

The road is currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymote Garda Station on 071 9189500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie