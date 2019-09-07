Body of man in his 50s discovered at a house in Cork city

THE BODY OF a man in his 50s has been discovered at a house in Cork.

The discovery was made shortly after 11.30am this morning at a house on Bandon Road in Cork city.

A garda spokesperson said they are “investigating all circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body”.

The scene is being examined by members of the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Enquiries are ongoing which will determine the course of the investigation, the spokesperson said.