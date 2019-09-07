This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Body of man in his 50s discovered at a house in Cork city

Gardaí said the results of the post-mortem will determine the direction of their investigation.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 7 Sep 2019, 3:26 PM
1 hour ago 5,353 Views 1 Comment
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire

THE BODY OF a man in his 50s has been discovered at a house in Cork. 

The discovery was made shortly after 11.30am this morning at a house on Bandon Road in Cork city.

A garda spokesperson said they are “investigating all circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body”. 

The scene is being examined by members of the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out. 

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified. 

Enquiries are ongoing which will determine the course of the investigation, the spokesperson said. 

Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

