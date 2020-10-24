#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 24 October 2020
Advertisement

Man (50s) charged after seizure of suspected cannabis worth over €150,000

The man was arrested at the scene of a garda search in Navan yesterday.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 24 Oct 2020, 11:53 AM
13 minutes ago 831 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5243879
An image of the scene
Image: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
An image of the scene
An image of the scene
Image: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

A MAN HAS been charged following the seizure of suspected cannabis herb worth approximately €159,400.

The man, 51, was arrested yesterday at a house in Deanhill, Navan, in Meath, where €9,000 in cash was also seized.

The man is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later today at 1pm.

Gardaí carried out the search at the house in Navan yesterday around 3.15pm under a warrant.

While carrying out the search, gardaí found a large growing facility that that was equipped to grow cannabis.

Both 143 cannabis plants, worth approximately €114,400, and loose cannabis herb, worth approximately €45,000, were found.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie