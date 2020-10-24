Man (50s) charged after seizure of suspected cannabis worth over €150,000

An image of the scene

An image of the scene

A MAN HAS been charged following the seizure of suspected cannabis herb worth approximately €159,400.

The man, 51, was arrested yesterday at a house in Deanhill, Navan, in Meath, where €9,000 in cash was also seized.

The man is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later today at 1pm.

Gardaí carried out the search at the house in Navan yesterday around 3.15pm under a warrant.

While carrying out the search, gardaí found a large growing facility that that was equipped to grow cannabis.

Both 143 cannabis plants, worth approximately €114,400, and loose cannabis herb, worth approximately €45,000, were found.