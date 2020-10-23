#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 23 October 2020
Man arrested after growing facility and €159k of cannabis found during house search in Meath

Gardaí carried out the search operation, under warrant, at approximately 3.15pm at a house in Deanhill Navan.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 23 Oct 2020, 10:36 PM
ElCwn_wX0AInMvc An image of the scene Source: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized cannabis plants and cannabis herb worth an estimated €159,400 during a search of a house in Co Meath this afternoon. 

During the course of the search, gardaí located a large growing facility which was ventilated and insulated to grow cannabis. 

A total of 143 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €114,400, loose cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €45,000 (both subject to analysis), and €9,000 in cash were seized. 

A 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Ashbourne Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

